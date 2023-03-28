Rahul's disqualification: Cong leaders, workers detained in Delhi ahead of protest

New Delhi, March 28 Delhi Police on Tuesday evening detained Congress leaders and workers after they gathered at Delhi's Red Fort for 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' to Town Hall in Chandani Chowk.

According to Congress, senior party leader and AICC in-charge for Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal and party workers were detained by Delhi Police from Jain Mandir-Gauri Shankar Mandir near Red Fort.

"Congress leaders were to participate in 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' at Red Fort from 7.00 p.m.," it said.

The protest was organised by the party against the alleged "authoritarian and autocratic" rule of the Modi government at the Centre.

The protest comes in light of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification following his conviction in Surat Court.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor