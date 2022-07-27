Raise judicial officers' pay scale by Pay Commission recommendations: SC

New Delhi, July 27 The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to revise the pay scale of judicial officers and implement the proposals of the second national Judicial Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016.

The direction came from a bench of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, while hearing a plea by the All India Judges Association for the constitution of the All India Judicial Commission to review the service conditions of the judges of the district judiciary.

"We're not going to wait endlessly and it's 6.5 years of delay. Since 2016 they're waiting. As far as pay scale is concerned, we are implementing," the CJI said.

In its order, the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli, told the Centre and the states to clear the dues of the officers in three installments.

The apex court also highlighted the need for "imperative need to revise pay structure immediately" and said the installments should be cleared by June 30 next year.

Prior to that, the first 25 per cent portion should be cleared in three months and another 25 per cent should be given in the next three months, it asserted.

It was also noted by the bench that though the government officials' payments are raised in some states within five years and once in ten years in Central government. Judicial officers are not covered by Pay Commissions constituted by the state and the Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor