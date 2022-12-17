Raj CM asks PM Modi to bring in social security, bats for OPS

Jaipur, Dec 17 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in social security across the country.

Speaking on OPS, Gehlot said, "The burden of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will fall after 25 years. Why shouldn't the employee who serves the government for 35 years be protected? Now is the era of social security. In developed countries, money is received in a week. Now the time has come Modiji, to implement social security in the country. Centre gives an old age pension of Rs 200, what happens in Rs 200? Policy should be made in the whole country and everyone should get at least Rs 2000 to 3000 pension. In this, half the money should be given by the central government and half by the state."

Speaking on a question on the political model of a state getting traction in the nation, he said "When I will take political retirement, I will take political class, all skills and experience will be mentioned in it."

Gehlot was speaking at CMR while addressing a press conference after inaugurating an exhibition at the Jawahar Kala Kendra on Saturday to mark the completion of four years of the government.

Gehlot said, "We implemented OPS for the employees, but it is being opposed. NITI Aayog opposed, Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh has opposed. Many economists of the world are opposing it. The Prime Minister himself is against OPS. We have implemented OPS on humanitarian grounds. An employee who has been in the service of the government for 35 years must feel safe. Seeing this humanitarian basis, I implemented OPS," he clarified.

