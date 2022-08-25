'Raj govt sitting on Kumbhalgarh tiger reserve project', MP Diya Kumari writes to CM

Jaipur, Aug BJP MP from Rajasthan and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Diya Kumari, wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, drawing his attention to the delay in sending recommendation for converting the Kumbhalgarh Sanctuary into a tiger reserve.

In her letter, Diya Kumari urged Gehlot to take action for sending the recommendation of the state government to convert the Kumbhalgarh Sanctuary into a tiger reserve at the earliest.

Despite having sent a similar letter before, the state government is delaying in sending the recommendation, Diya Kumari alleged in her letter.

She said that on November 10 last year, the NTCA had sent the feasibility assessment report to the state government for appropriate action so that the process of declaring Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh Wildlife sanctuaries as tiger reserves could be initiated.

The state government has to take action on the report and send it to the Ministry of Environment and Forests along with its recommendation. However, so far, no action has been taken on the matter by the Rajasthan government, she said.

The MP from Rajsamand also said that the tiger reserve will give a boost to employment generation, tourism, and bio-diversity, besides fulfilling the demand of the residents of the region.

Keeping this in mind, the proposal to declare the Kumbhalgarh Raoli-Todgarh region as a tiger reserve should be acted upon urgently, she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor