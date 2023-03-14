Raj Police arrest 5 for indecent folk songs against leader

Jaipur, March 14 Rajasthan Police have arrested five youths, including a YouTuber for broadcasting folk songs containing indecent and derogatory words on social media against a prominent politician of Rajasthan.

Out of these, two accused have been handed over to the Jaipur Commissionerate Police. Sawai Madhopur Police has arrested the YouTuber.

The folk song was broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, and went viral. Three separate cases were registered in this regard at the Sodala police station in Jaipur, Nangal Rajawatan in Dausa and Chauth ka Barwada police station in Sawai Madhopur district. On getting information about the matter, instructions were given to the three district SPs by the police headquarters for immediate action.

Additional Commissioner Jaipur Kailash Bishnoi said that accused Charat Lal Meena, a resident of Dausa has been taken into custody at the Sodala police station. He is being interrogated in Jaipur.

Dausa SP Sanjeev Nain said that Vishram Meena, Nangal Rajawatan and Vishram Meena were arrested under Section 151 CrPC on Sunday in connection with making a YouTube video viral on social media. Also, YouTuber Vikram Meena was arrested on Monday.

Sawaimadhopur SP Harshvardhan Agarwala said that the team of Chauth's Barwada police station arrested YouTuber Manraj alias Prahlad Meena in this case.



