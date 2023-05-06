Raj Thackeray urges to protect pre-historic Petroglyphs, opposes refinery plan

By Quaid Najmi

Ratnagiri, May 6 Adopting a significant stance, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Saturday batted for tourism while opposing the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) project coming up in this picturesque region where prehistoric Petroglyphs were discovered.



Addressing a public meeting here, Raj Thackeray said the Petroglyphs found here are still being studied and analysed and as per international norms, no development activities can be carried out in its vicinity.

The astounding Petroglyphs in and around Barsu were discovered in 2012 and have already made it to the Unesco's tentative list of World Heritage Sites and locals now fear that if the RRPCL comes up here, this pre-historic site would be lost forever, he said as a caution to the Central and state governments.

Interestingly, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray went around the Petroglyphs site along with the Barsu villagers who are opposing the refinery project.

"When the RRPCL project was announced for Barsu, I was very upset. Why can't such big projects go to Goa or Kerala? The beautiful Konkan is intended only for tourism. Only Konkan tourism is sufficient to support the entire (economy) of Maharashtra," Raj Thackeray said.

He warned the people of Konkan against selling off their valuable land at cheap rates "to politic and businessmen who are aware of big projects coming up all around and then make huge profits from your land".

The MNS chief strongly advised Konkanis that henceforth, if anybody wants to buy out their beautiful and fertile lands, "first ask them what's the purpose" before parting with it, otherwise "you will have nothing but regrets".

Raj's unexpected stance which could be music to the locals and the Shiv Sena (UBT) may prove to be jarring for the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party which has been hoping for a partnership with the MNS.

Ironically, during the day, former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, visited Barsu where he threw his full lot with the people opposing the refinery project, even as the BJP launched a sharp attack on him.

Referring to the proposed sea-memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj off the Mumbai coast, the MNS chief estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the need to spend over Rs 10,000 crore on the monument planned for the great Maratha warrior-king in the Arabian Sea.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj constructed several sea-forts dotting the Konkan coast. Why can't the memorial funds be diverted for their upkeep and renovation? That's our real legacy. Will you leave statues for the future generations to view?" Raj Thackeray demanded.

He also expressed his ire over the long delays for the upcoming Mumbai-Goa highway which has been pending proper completion since 2007 and is a road traveller's nightmare.

"Why such a long delay? Have you ever questioned your elected representatives? What's taking so many years for the project to come up? Today, someone told me that the contractors for one of the sections has abandoned it," Raj Thackerary said in an incredulous tone.

The MNS leader also took potshots at his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, asking why there are differences in his party - Shiv Sena (UBT) - with some opposing and others supporting the refinery plans.

He also accused Uddhav Thackeray of allegedly 'usurping' the sprawling former Mayor Bungalow at Dadar west (Mumbai) in the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, and asked whom he had asked for it.

This was Raj Thackeray's first foray into the Konkan region in several years and he conceded that he "was keen since long to come and discuss the problems of the people here".

