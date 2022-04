Raj Thackeray's MNS asks Sanjay Raut to 'shut his loudspeaker' over Owaisi remark

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday put up a poster outside the Saamana Office in Mumbai asking Sanjay Raut to "shut down his loudspeaker" in response to Shiv Sena leader's reported remark terming Raj Thackeray the "Owaisi of Maharashtra".

The MNS poster also has a picture of Raut's car that the party had turned upside down in the past reminding the Shiv Sena leader of the incident.

"Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker, whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we will shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style," read the poster outside the office.

Speaking to reporters, MNS leader Laxman Patil hit out at Raut asking if the Shiv Sena leader is the "Maulana of a mosque".

"The only aim behind putting this poster is to convey the message to Sanjay Raut that every day that he starts his loudspeaker on the TV, he should stop it. The people of the state are fed up with his loudspeaker. He called Raj Thackeray the Owaisi of Maharashtra. I want to ask him if Raj Thackeray is the Owaisi of Maharashtra, then are you a Maulana of a mosque?" Patil said.

The MNS leader further warned Raut of making comments against Raj Thackeray.

"He should think before commenting on Raj Thackeray and the leaders of MNS. That's why we put up the posters in front of the Saamna office, it is here where they sit and make all statements," he said.

