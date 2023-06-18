Rajasthan: Congress workers show black flags to Arvind Kejriwal

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 : Congress workers on Sunday showed black flags to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a rally at Sri Ganganagar earlier in the day.

In a viral video of the incident, the police were seen chasing away the protesting Congress workers as they tried to get close to Kejrwial's convoy as it passed.

Addressing the rally at Sri Ganganagar on Sunday, the Delhi CM hit out at his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of 'sabotaging' his rally and termed it an act of 'cowardice'.

Taking a swipe at the Rajasthan CM, Kejriwal said if he worked for the welfare of the people during his tenure, he wouldn't have had to put up posters across the state ahead of his visit.

"On our way here, we saw that Gehlot Saheb had put up posters all over Sri Ganganagar and around this venue. I want to tell him that if he had worked for the last 5 years, he would not have to do this. As many as 15-20 people came here, throwing chairs and trying to disrupt the event. It was a cowardly act. They did not work for five years which is why they are trying to disrupt our rallies here," Kejriwal said.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas hit back at the Delhi CM, accusing him of allegedly spending Rs 50 crore for renovating his official residence.

"Arvind Kejriwal must get a medal for telling lies. He speaks a lot about his sincerity but has nothing to say about the palace that he has built for himself by spending Rs 50 crore. The whole country is questioning him on the same and he must answer," Khachariyawas said.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Rathore, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said Kejriwal's rally was a flop show.

"Arvind Kejriwal's frustrations are coming to the fore. He accused previous governments in Rajasthan of not working for the people. Let him come out with proof if he has any to support his claims. Why is he coming out with such allegations just a few months before the elections? The AAP has no presence here. Their first rally in the state has turned out to be a flop," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had made an offer to the Congress, saying his party was willing to cede political space to the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and not contests elections in these states if they would consider doing the same in Delhi and Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor