Rajasthan fertilizer scam: CBI raids Kolkata-based businessman's house

Kolkata, June 17 The CBI on Friday raided the residence of a Kolkata-based businessman in connection with the fertilizer scam allegedly involving Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reached businessman Pradeep Saraf's residence in GC Block in Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata early on Friday morning. The searches lasted for about four hours.

CBI sources said the officials questioned Saraf about his links with the fertilizer scam in Rajasthan. Some documents were also checked and seized by the central agency sleuths.

Incidentally, on Friday only, the CBI teams raided multiple location Rajasthan including the residence of Agrasen Gehlot in this connection.

He was earlier accused by the central probe agencies of exporting a large amount of muriate of potash to foreign countries which were supposed to be sold to farmers at a subsidised rate. This alleged scam was reported between 2007 and 2009. The ED is looking into this matter.

Meanwhile, CBI raids were also conducted at the residence of businessman Soumitra De under Muchipara Police Station in central Kolkata, for alleged links with the Assam-Dispur National Highway extension and renovation irregularities and corruption.

It is alleged that there was a massive corruption relating to the tendering process for Assam-Dispur National Highway extension and renovation.

