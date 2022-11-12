Rajasthan first state to set up digital museum, says Speaker C.P. Joshi

Jaipur, Nov 12 Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to set up a digital museum which will take the visitors on a virtual tour of the state since its inception as Rajputana, Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi said on Saturday.

The musuem was inagurated by former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana in July.

Set up on the state Assembly premises, the museum will be opened to school children for a month from November 14, he said.

Later, it will be thrown opened to the public at a nominal fee.

"From November 14, the museum will be opened for children from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a month. The children will have to follow a set of guidelines," he said.

Speaker Joshi said that people's faith in the democratic system will be maintained only when they have information about its functioning.

He said that the young generation should have more and more information about the democratic system.

On July 29, 2019, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced plans to set up a state-of-the-art Digital museum.

Built by Jaipur Smart City Limited (JSCL), the museum tells the story of Rajasthan through 30 immersive galleries. Adorned with timeless artistry and state-of-the-art technology, the museum immortalises the contribution of the people's representatives and political heroes of Rajasthan. It not only serves as a political archive but also connects people with the politics and law of Rajasthan.

Spread across 26,000 square feet, located on the upper and lower ground floor of the assembly building, this huge museum presents the glorious story and political narratives of Rajasthan through state-of-the-art technical means.

The contribution of public representatives and manufacturers can be seen in the museum. Synonymous with artistry and modernity, the museum displays the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and various procedures, information about the Chief Minister and Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, constituencies and MLAs. This museum depicting the role of cabinet, leader of opposition and other people's representatives is a unique and first of its kind initiative in the whole country, said Joshi.

In this digital museum, the visitors are taken through the state-of-the-art technical means of democracy, the functioning of the assembly and the system of administration and the journey from the common citizen to the highest representative of the people.

The museum will be a constant source of inspiration for the new generation. Latest technologies have been used in the digital museum. Questions can be taken in the talk with speaker studio. The contents of the museum are available in both Hindi and English languages. Language can be selected through touch screen, said the Speaker.

