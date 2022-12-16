'Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took money from China': BJP slams Cong

New Delhi, Dec 16 Days after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed the Congress party, saying it had taken money from China and Aksai Chin for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

"Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took money from China, it's a type of corruption. The way our land went to China under Pt. Nehru and Congress regime is known to all... Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously," Joshi told the media.

Home Minister Amit Shah had also said: "The Foundation, which is led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, received a $50,000 donation from Zakir Naik, the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which was banned by the government for alleged terrorism-related activities".

The Home Minister also questioned Congress on China's incursion of thousands of hectares of land, Jawaharlal Nehru "sacrificing" India's seat on the UNSC, China's denial of visa to then Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, and the issuance of staple visas to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was cancelled as it allegedly received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy.

