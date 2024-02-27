Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Nine MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, Seven in Uttar Pradesh Cross-Voted

Cross-voting was reported in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Eight Samajwadi Party MLAs in Uttar Pradesh reportedly cross-voted during the polling. Voting for 15 Rajya Sabha seats is underway today () in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. Ten seats are being voted upon, with polling scheduled to continue until 4 PM today. The counting of votes for the RS polls will commence at 5 PM, with results expected by evening.

Out of the 56 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states, 41 seats in 12 states have been elected unopposed. In Himachal Pradesh, 77 out of 68 MLAs have voted, with nine of them reportedly cross-voted.

Meanwhile, significant political developments are underway in Uttar Pradesh after Samajwadi Party chief Manoj Pandey resigned ahead of the RS polls. Reports suggest seven SP MLAs have switched parties and extended support to the BJP candidate. SP MLA Ashutosh Maurya from Badaun and Hakim Chandra Bind from Handia have supported the BJP candidate. Additionally, five SP MLAs, including Abhay Singh, Rakesh Singh, Rakesh Pandey, Vinod Chaturvedi, and Manoj Pandey, have met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. So far, seven SP MLAs have expressed support for the BJP candidate.