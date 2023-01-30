Ramcharitmanas row: Another Ayodhya seer announces reward for beheading SP leader

Ayodhya, Jan 30 Yet another priest in Ayodhya has announced a reward of Rs 21 lakh for beheading Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya who disrespected Ramcharitmanas.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has made this announcement.

Earlier Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni had announced a reward of Rs 500 for anyone who cuts the tongue of Maurya.

Former Minister and SP leader Maurya had recently triggered a controversy by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas insulted a section of the society.

Paramhans Das also criticised the SP for appointing Maurya as the General Secretary of the party.

"Instead of taking action against Swami Prasad Maurya, the Samajwadi Party has appointed him as general secretary of the party," he said.

Meanwhile, Maurya said: "I will continue to oppose the conspiracies of insulting tribals, Dalits, backwards and women in the name of religion. The way an elephant is unperturbed by barking dogs and does not change its path, I too will not change my stance towards getting dignity for those (tribals, Dalits, backwards and women)."

