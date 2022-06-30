Rebel Shiv Sena leader Shinde leaves for Mumbai to meet Governor

Panaji, June 30 Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday left for Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sources said that he held a meeting with all rebel MLAs this morning before leaving for Mumbai with a 'support letter'.

Shinde told the mediapersons that he was going to Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Governor. "I am going to meet the Governor. Rest all MLAs are here in Goa. We will let you know our next decision and steps," Shinde said.

He was escorted by a police force during his travel to the Dabolim airport. Tight security was seen at the airport also.

The BJP seniors leaders from Goa also were holding meetings with Shinde and the rebel MLAs since Wednesday night.

He and other MLAs had landed in Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor