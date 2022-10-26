Regularly identify sensitive posts in govt departments, PSUs: CVC

New Delhi, Oct 26 Emphasising the importance of the preventive vigilance mechanism, the Central Vigilance Commission has asked public sector undertakings, public sector banks, and Central government departments to regularly identify sensitive posts and ensure the rotation of officers as per the time limits.

"Periodical rotation of officials holding sensitive posts would help eliminate the scope of developing vested interest by the officials and would also reduce the scope of indulging in corrupt activities," said the CVC in its order dated October 25.

The order has been issued to secretaries of all Central Ministries and departments and chief executives of public sector banks, insurance companies, and enterprises.

"Identification of sensitive posts and rotational transfer of officials holding sensitive posts is one of the tools for effective implementation of preventive vigilance mechanism," it said.

In its order, the CVC also noted that earlier guidelines issued pertaining to identification of sensitive posts have not been followed in letter and spirit by many organisations.

It said that the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in consultation with the chief executive/management of the respective organisations, should immediately undertake an exercise to identify sensitive posts in their organisations. In future, an exercise to review and identify sensitive posts may be conducted after an interval of every three years, the CVC said in its order.

Further, it may also be ensured that the officials holding sensitive posts are transferred/posted out from such posts as per the time limits prescribed by the commission and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from time to time, without exception, it said.

The order also noted that in view of the ever-changing scenario and increasing use of technology in the functioning of organisations, it is important that the list of sensitive posts is reviewed and updated at regular intervals.

