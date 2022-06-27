Release Agnipath agitators, Rabri urges Nitish govt

Patna, June 27 RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday urged the Nitish Kumar government to at least release the students who were arrested during the Agnipath protests and withdraw FIRs against them.

Rabri Devi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said on the floor of the house that the Centre may not withdraw the Agnipath scheme and hence, the state government must release the protestors.

"The RJD is protesting against the Agnipath scheme right from the beginning but I firmly believe that the Centre would not withdraw it. The state government should at least release them (protestors) from jail and withdraw cases against them," she said, accusing the BJP of seeking to create flare-ups in the country by bringing such schemes.

Earlier, Rabri Devi, along with several other RJD leaders, protested inside Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Besides the RJD, the Left parties and Congress also protested against the scheme.

