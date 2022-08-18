Relief for Anubrata Mondal's daughter in primary teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata, Aug 18 The Calcutta High on Thursday withdrew its Wednesday's order seeking Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, to appear before the court with documents supporting her claim of qualifying in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary teacher's post.

The single-judge bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay clarified on Thursday that he had passed the order a day before based on the supplementary affidavit in two old cases pertaining to the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

However, after carefully studying the affidavit, Gangopadhyay felt it is not admissible in the primary teachers' recruitment scam and hence he withdrew the order issued on Wednesday.

In the supplementary affidavit, it was alleged that Sukanya Mondal was appointed as a primary teacher in a state-run school in Birbhum, where his father is the Trinamool Congress district president, without qualifying in the TET.

However, while withdrawing his order, Gangopadhyay observed that the petitioners can file a fresh case based on the allegations they had levelled in the supplementary affidavit.

In the said affidavit, the petitioners had also alleged that Sukanya Mondal did not attend the school even once and instead an employee of the school went to her residence with the teacher's attendance registrar to get her signature there.

While Gangopadhyay withdrew his earlier order, Sukanya Mondal had already reached the court.

She faced a lot of embarrassment while entering and leaving the court. Drawing reference to Anubrata Mondal's alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam, people raised slogans describing her as "daughter of cattle thief".

However, though looking visibly disturbed, she did not react and did not even answer the queries of the waiting mediapersons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor