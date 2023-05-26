Relief for UP consumers, no hike in power tariff

Lucknow, May 26 In a major relief to power consumers, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has announced that power tariff will remain unchanged for 2023-24.

This would be the fourth year in a row that the power tariff in the state has not been increased the last revision was done in 2019-20.

The development also assumes much significance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The power consumers, essentially in the urban areas, would thus continue to pay their electricity bills as per the earlier slabs.

The electricity regulator which held separate public hearings in all distribution companies junked the proposal put forth by the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) suggesting an average tariff hike of 16 per cent.

The UPPCL had proposed a tariff hike of 18 per cent for urban domestic consumers, 16 per cent for industries, around 12 per cent for agricultural and 17 per cent for lifeline category consumers (rural/ urban poor who are provided power at a low rate).

UPERC chairman Raj Pratap Singh said that tariff was not increased because the expenditure suggested by the UPPCL was "not prudent enough" and therefore the proposed tariff hike was uncalled for.



The UPERC has also abolished subsidized power for employees of UPPCL both serving as well as retired.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission abolished their LMV-10 type category from the tariff schedule bringing them at par with the other domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, amid prolonged power outages, the state government has issued fresh directives to the district authorities for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply in the state.

At the same time, the energy department may continue with its drive to enhance capacity of power equipment to overcome the issue of overloading.



