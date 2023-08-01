Reprieve for Vijayan as Kerala HC refuses to interfere with Lok Ayukta decision

Kochi, Aug 1 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea against the order of the Lok Ayukta referring the case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged misuse of Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), to a full bench comprising the Lok Ayukta and both the Upa-Lok Ayuktas.

The court observed that considering a difference of opinion had arisen between the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayuktas, the only way is to refer the matter in order to decide the same by the full bench of three members, whereby the decision of the majority would prevail.

"In view of the above, we do not find any reason to interfere in this matter. The application is dismissed," it said.

Petitioner R.S. Sasikumar had cited a few instances of the state government allegedly misusing the provision of providing financial assistance which included giving aid to the family of late Uzhavoor Vijayan, a political leader of a party which is an ally of the Vijayan government including sanctioning a total amount of Rs 25 lakh from the CMDRF towards his medical expenses, and the educational expenses of his two children.

Another case where assistance was given from the CMDRF was for clearing the arrears of loans taken by late K.K.Ramachandran Nair, a CPI-M MLA, from government recognised institutions and providing a government job to his son and payment of Rs.20 lakhs from the CMDRF to the legal heirs of late police officer P. Praveen, who died in a motor accident while performing escort duty for the former Home Minister and CPI-M's state Secretary, late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the petitioner said, claiming that these were actuated by corruption, favoritism, and nepotism.

The Lok Ayukta had delivered its order on March 31, referring the matter to be considered by a full bench after there was a difference of opinion between the Lok Ayuktha and Upa Loka Ayukta and Sasikumar approached the High Court seeking a stay on the said order.

