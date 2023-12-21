Republicans extend support to Trump over Colorado SC ruling

Washington, Dec 21 Angry over Colorado Supreme Court's ruling declaring former US President Donald Trump unfit to run for Presidency in 2024 under the 14th amendment, GOP Republicans are calling for President Joe Biden's removal from the state presidential ballots with one of them citing the failure to control influx of immigrants.

Some Republicans have said Biden, too, should be removed from state ballots, the media reported.

Newsweek said in an analysis of the Colorado SC's decision impacting the electoral fortunes of Trump in 2024.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican running for Congress in Florida's 11th district who previously served as a Florida state representative, wrote on X: "Remove Biden from the Florida ballot now!"

Speaking to Fox News, Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick suggested Biden should be removed from his state's 2024 ballot due to his administration's response to immigration at the US-Mexico border.

"Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think --except we believe in democracy in Texas -- maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he's been president disrupting our state," Patrick said.

Political commentator Gunther Eagleman posted on X that Biden should be removed from the Texas ballot after the Colorado ruling.

In a 4-3 decision on Wednesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the former president violated the 14th Amendment, which bars public officials from holding federal office if they have engaged in insurrection.

In November, a lower court in Colorado admitted to a group of Colorado voters including Norma Anderson, a petitioner and former Republican majority leader of the Colorado House and Senate, that Trump engaged in insurrection over his behavior during the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During the siege, Trump supporters stormed the building protesting his election loss.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged with insurrection.

He has argued that courts do not have the authority to bar candidates from the ballot under the constitutional provision.

The Colorado Supreme Court said in its ruling: "A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President... even when the siege on the Capitol was fully underway, he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President Mike Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty and by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes. These actions constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection."

