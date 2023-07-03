"Respect for Ajit Kaka will be same, but voters upset about recent happenings..." Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3, : Nationalist Congress Party MLA and grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar on Monday said that the voters are upset about the recent change in Maharashtra politics that happened yesterday.

"I will not comment on why an individual has gone there, but what is more important is why we are here. Voters are upset about the recent happenings in Maharashtra," Rohit Pawar said while talking to the reporters.

He further said that even if Ajit Pawar has joined hands with the Eknath Shinde government after taking oath as the second Deputy CM of the state, his respect for his uncle will not be affected.

"My respect for Ajit Kaka will be the same even after what has happened. In my personal life, he has helped me a lot but in politics, the thought process of a party is very important," the NCP MLAs said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced an internal division as senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Eknath Shinde government along with a group of MLAs.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

The NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs, of who nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar have joined the Eknath Shinde government.

However, Ajit Pawar, earlier on Sunday claimed that all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

"We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

