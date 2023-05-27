Review decision to shut Punjabi news bulletins, Akali Dal asks Centre

Chandigarh, May 27 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to review its decision to close down Punjabi news bulletins from its Delhi and Chandigarh centres, stating that these bulletins catered to a large Punjabi population and should be continued in public interest.

In a statement issued here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the abrupt decision by the Prasar Bharati to close the Punjabi news bulletin broadcast from Delhi and Chandigarh has shocked Punjabis, who are in favour of continuation of the bulletins.

"Discontinuing these bulletins will rob Punjabis of the opportunity to be abreast with news events, both in the national capital as well as the state capital," he said.

Cheema said the decision to discontinue the service was also discriminatory as it further reduced Punjab's right over Chandigarh.

"This is another decision in the long list of recent actions aimed at diluting Punjab's claim over its state capital," Cheema said.

Giving details, the SAD leader said two news bulletins as well as a weekly round-up were broadcast in Punjabi from Chandigarh. But Prasar Bharati has directed that the staff engaged in this exercise along with the staff engaged in producing Punjabi bulletins in Delhi be transferred to the Doordarshan Kendra in Jalandhar.

He said this was bound to reduce the quality of the Punjabi bulletins as Punjabi news reporters from both Delhi and Chandigarh give firsthand accounts of important developments at both the national capital as well as from Chandigarh.

