Reviving tourism increases Sri Lanka's foreign earnings

Colombo, March 15 Sri Lanka earned about $583 million from tourism in the first two months of 2022, compared to $16.4 million in the same period of 2021, according to data from the central bank.

Earnings from tourism in February were $314.5 million, while the country earned $268 million in January, the data shows.

A total of 178,834 tourists visited Sri Lanka by the end of February this year, and it was only 5,047 for the same period in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

