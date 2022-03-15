Reviving tourism increases Sri Lanka's foreign earnings
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2022 03:21 PM2022-03-15T15:21:03+5:302022-03-15T15:35:36+5:30
Colombo, March 15 Sri Lanka earned about $583 million from tourism in the first two months of 2022, compared to $16.4 million in the same period of 2021, according to data from the central bank.
Earnings from tourism in February were $314.5 million, while the country earned $268 million in January, the data shows.
A total of 178,834 tourists visited Sri Lanka by the end of February this year, and it was only 5,047 for the same period in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.
