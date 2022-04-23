Ripun Bora appointed as Assam Trinamool Congress president

All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appointed Ripun Bora as the state president of the All India Trinamool Congress Assam unit.

Former senior Congress leader Ripun Bora had on April 17 joined the TMC in Kolkata alleging that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP.

Bora on Wednesday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee is the "most suitable" opposition candidate for Prime Minister's post in the 2024 Lok Sabha General election because she is fighting alone aggressively against BJP.

Speaking toRipun Bora said, "I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi."

"Considering all this ground reality my personal opinion is that Mamta Banerjee would be the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

