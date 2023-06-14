Rise of the common man: How Faizan Mirza is changing the dynamics of politics:

Political events in recent years have been undergoing important changes. Gone are the days when people voted for the same party again and again just because their families did it. Today, with the entry of educated people into politics, people are also looking for a welcome change from routine politics. This change in dynamics has brought into politics many intellectual people who don't hesitate to raise their voices for important issues. The first person who comes to our mind when talking about fearlessness is Faizan Mirza.

As a daring core committee member of NCP and ex-chief spokesperson of NCP unit Nagpur, Faizan Mirza has never shied away from questioning the authority when something goes wrong.Unlike other politicians, he has taken a stand whenever needed. Also, what makes him stand out from other politicians is that he is always seen as someone who is raising his voice and taking a stand against injustice.Faizan Mirza wasn't really into politics initially. Just like any other Indian citizen, he cared about the country but didn't get into the field for a long. He pursued law and took care of his family business for years. He was running a normal life until he saw Hon'ble politician Sharad Pawar fighting against all odd regimes. He began to notice how Hon Sharad Pawar was able to make an impact on everyone and how he was driving the people to the right path. Inspired by the stalwart politician's ideology and his Party's norms, Faizan Mirza joined the NCP and later never looked back.

Even since he joined the party, he made sure to voice out. His fearless and non-biased opinions and his views helped him to find a special place in everyone's heart.From being part of a successful alliance MVA government in Maharashtra to the recent opposition*s political wargame over ED actions on opposition leaders, Faizan Mirza took a stand and smashed out every single question from media. No matter what the situation was, he remained well-informed and always kept his opinions during all conversations.As one of the most intelligent leaders in the country, he is precise when it comes to putting forward his points, be it press notes or meetings.

Talking about his strong opinions, Faizan Mirza pointed out how Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and their family members have been maligned since 2019. While many feared to talk about sensitive issues such as this, Faizan Mirza was able to put forward a perfect press note that unearthed many scams. Pressure has never forced him to stay away from voicing out. With his help, many scams came into the spotlight. He is a firm believer in the fact that the truth will stand tall and will prevail. Apart from the press note and constant media meetings, Faizan Mirza is also extremely reachable. He often uses his social media to interact with the current generation and is using this platform to teach law and justice for general politics. When asked about his interaction with the public, "To bring ideology in Indians for believing law and justice", he says. While doing so, he also makes sure to show extended support to his party and the current government and stay loyal towards the Veteran politician Honourable Sharad Pawar and his Party.