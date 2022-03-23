RJD MLAs stage protest outside Bihar Assembly against deaths due to illicit liquor consumption

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs staged a protest against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government outside the state Assembly on Wednesday over the deaths caused allegedly due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the state and accused the government of selling liquor under its watch.

The MLAs raised slogans against the government and vowed to corner the government on the issue in the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said, "The government is lying when it says that the people have died of disease. Why did not the government do the postmortem of the deceased ones? Cremating the deceased without postmortem raises the doubt that the liquor has claimed their lives. The government does not want to face the public and therefore is lying. Liquor is being sold under the watch of the government. We will raise this issue in the Assembly."

RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan tied a black ribbon around his eyes as a mark of protest against the government and said that the government cannot see anything.

"The government cannot see anything in Bihar. Who will take responsibility for the death of hundreds of people? What kind of liquor ban it is? How long will the Chief Minister be silent?" Raushan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

