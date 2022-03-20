RLD dismisses its ex UP unit chief's allegations of sale of party tickets in Assembly polls

Dismissing former party Uttar Pradesh president Masood Ahmed's claims that 'seats were sold' in the state Assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National General Secretary Trilok Tyagi on Sunday said that Ahmed has made the allegations to fulfill his political ambitions.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "Masood Ahmed is making baseless allegations. All RLD workers were given tickets in the Uttar Pradesh election. If he had to say something, then they should have spoken when tickets were finalised in the month of January and February itself."

"When the RLD President dissolved the state unit after the elections in Uttar Pradesh, why did he remember what went wrong? He should have said something earlier and should have spoken to Jayant Choudhary if he had any complaint, but I think some political motive is behind such allegations," he added.

Tyagi slammed Ahmed and said that although he claims to have resigned from his post, the fact is that the UP unit was dissolved.

"It is wrong to say that he has resigned because a week ago, RLD had already dissolved the Uttar Pradesh state committees, then how has he resigned?" he asked.

The senior RLD leader further toldthat Ahmed's allegation that Dalits and minorities were neglected are also not true because over 35 minorities and Dalits won the election from UP as Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance candidates.

"RLD also gave five-six tickets to Dalit and minority. It is wrong to accuse Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav," he added.

RLD state president Dr Masood Ahmed has recently resigned from his post and blamed that people in the alliance fought with each other over seat distribution instead of fighting against the BJP. He also alleged that seats in UP Assembly elections were sold, and the issues of Dalits and minorities were neglected.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor