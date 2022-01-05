Roadmap to build new Bengaluru with all amenities: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 5 A blueprint to build new Bengaluru with all amenities is being prepared and the government would provide special grants for its implementation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of an IT park project from GM and Advitiya Group.

Bengaluru which is witnessing rapid growth needs a roadmap to develop it in a planned and integrated manner. "We are drafting new projects to deliver civic amenities to all sections of the society. We have taken up 4-5 programmes which are part of the 'Bengaluru Vision 2022' which was presented during the tenure of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Several measures have been taken for their speedy execution," Bommai said.

The GM group belonging to BJP MP GM Siddeshwar's second and third generation has made immense contributions for education and commerce. The Group which has carved a niche for itself in northern Karnataka has built a hospital in Bengaluru offering quality medical services. They have made a mark in all the sectors by their hard work, he said.

Now the Group has built an IT hub with a potential to provide employment for 10,000 people. Bengaluru has emerged as a global hub in IT and it is spreading in all four directions of the city. Successive governments including our government have offered immense encouragement for the growth of the IT sector. "The IT sector has emerged as the biggest employer for our educated youth," Bommai said.

A country can develop and its economy can grow only when its people are employed. In this regard IT services are playing a major role. IT sector is notching the highest exports in the country. Bengaluru contributes the highest, 40% of India's exports in the IT sector. So Bengaluru is an important engine of the country's economy, the CM said.

Setting up of this IT hub at a time when the economy is recovering after the Covid setback is like another feather in Bengaluru's cap, Bommai said.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, ministers Murugesh Nirani, BA Basavaraj, R Ashok, MP GM Siddeshwar and others were present.

