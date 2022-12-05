Rohini Acharya trending on social media after donating kidney to father Lalu Prasad

Patna, Dec 5 After giving a new lease of life to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya has turned out to be the highest trending person on social media.

Rohini Acharya, the second eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav who donated one of her kidneys to her father, lives with her family in Singapore. The operation for the kidney transplant was successfully completed in Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore on Monday and both the donor and the recipient are healthy.

Rohini Acharya used to monitor the politics of Bihar through social media and posted important comments on several issues. She also slammed the BJP several times in the past. She came into the limelight after she decided to donate one of her kidneys to her father.

Following her decision, Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav said: "Rohini donated her kidney to her father. She set an example for every girl especially for the new generation people. It is a proud moment for every girl."

BJP leader and spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: "Rohini has established her identity as a great daughter for her father. She has set an example to others. Lalu Ji is a leader of the country and we pray to God for his speedy recovery and return home soon"

Another user on Twitter said that Rohini has set an example for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

