Ropeway project will increase Kashi's attraction: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Inaugrating the public ropeway project here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it will reduce travel time to Kashi Vishwanath corridor and enhance public convenience and the attraction of the city.

The Prime Minister also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1,780 crores on Friday.

Addressing the event at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, PM Modi said, "Today Banaras is getting the gift of several development projects, from clean water, education, and rejuvenation of the Ganga to sports facilities".

"Development works of Kashi are discussed across the nation. Banarasi saree, wooden toys and many more things are getting famous among the tourists visiting the city," he added.

"Public Ropeway project will be beneficial for the city and will be available with several facilities like parking, food, etc. This will emerge as an employment generator in the city. A floating jetty will be soon constructed for devotees and tourists visiting the city. The city is also emerging in the agricultural field," he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that around seven crore tourists have visited Kashi in the last one year.

"The ropeway for public transportation will greatly reduce travel time between Banaras Cantonment Banaras Railway station to Kashi Vishwanath Corridor increasing Kashi's attraction and people's convenience. We have worked toward enhancing air connectivity by establishing ATC, which will improve the working of airports in Varanasi," he further said.

He also said that an international cricket stadium will also be built in the city.

"In recent years, you have witnessed the revamp of the ghats of the Ganga. International Cricket Stadium will be soon built in the city which will promote sports in Varanasi. More exports will further help farmers to improve their incomes" PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister addressed the 'One World TB Summit' in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that India's new vision and approach should be known by the whole world.

"In the last nine years, India has worked together on many fronts in this fight against TB. Such as through people's participation, enhancing nutrition, treatment through innovation, full use of technology, and wellness and prevention, and missions like Fit India, Khelo India and Yoga," he said.

PM Modi stressed that public participation has played a very important role in the fight against tuberculosis.

"We had urged people to adopt a TB patient, under 'Ni-kshay Mitra'. After this mission, close to 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted by the common people of India. You will be surprised to know that even 10-12-year old children in India are contributing to the fight by becoming 'Ni-kshay Mitra'. The economic assistance of these Ni-kshay Mitra' has crossed more than 1 lakh crore. Such a huge community initiative running in India is very inspiring," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that around 2 lakh crore have been directly sent into the accounts of 75 lakh patients through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"We connected the patients through Ayushman Bharat, we have increased the number of TB laboratories, and we have also increased focus on specific areas having more TB patients. Under this, our initiative is 'TB Mukt Panchayat', where the representatives will take a resolution that not a single TB patient will be there in the village," he added.

PM Modi further added, "2030 is the global target to eradicate TB but India is now working on the target of ending TB by the year 2025. India's local approach against TB has global potential. 80 per cent of TB medicines are manufactured in India which exhibits the talent and capability of our pharma which is working for the Global Good".

