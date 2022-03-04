Row of saffron hijabs herald Shiv Sena's 'maiden' Muslim Sarpanch

Raigad, March 4 The sleepy Apta village erupted into celebrations when a demure, house-wife-turned politician Nazneen K. Patel, was unanimously elected the Sarpanch on Thursday.

She has created history of sorts becoming the first ever Muslim woman Sarpanch of Shiv Sena in the state, and a first for the party in the past six decades since the Apta Village Panchayat came into being where the Peasants & Workers Party enjoyed unbroken control of its bastion.

The village had elected 11 members, including two from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, in the 2021 Panchayat polls, swept by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with Patel now getting the top post reserved for women in rotation from the PWP's outgoing Sarpanch, Nikita D. Bhoir.

Scores of Muslim women Sainiks, sporting dazzling saffron-black 'hijabs' turned out to celebrate Patel's election, who accepted and acknowledged their greetings and wishes, distributed sweets and goodness all around.

Taking charge on Friday, Patel said that her entire focus would be on developmental issues for which the entire village with a population of around 10,000 comprising a mix of tribals, Marathas, Kolis, Brahmins, Muslims, etc., has wholeheartedly supported the MVA.

"There are 14 tribal hamlets

