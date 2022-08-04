RS adjourned till 12 noon amid din

New Delhi, Aug 4 Amid protests from the opposition members over different issues, including the misuse of investigative agencies, the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned till 12 noon.

The Congress members tried to raise the sealing of the Herald House issue in the Rajya Sabha, but the Chairman said he will listen to them after the papers were laid.

The Chairman informed the House that he received adjournments motion from members under rule 267 which are not admitted.

Sloganeering was witnessed in the House as soon as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that the investigating agencies were being misused against the opposition parties.

As the members from both sides started shouting slogans, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

