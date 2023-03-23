RS Chairman calls meeting of floor leaders to end impasse

New Delhi, March 23 Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has called a meeting of floor leaders on Thursday to break the logjam and get the House working.

Parliament has not worked since it resumed for the second part of the budget session. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his UK statement, and the opposition is pressing for a JPC in the Adani Group issue.

On Thursday too, the opposition MPs moved suspension of business notice in the Upper House demanding the JPC in Hindenburg report.

The Congress on Wednesday said that there could not be a barter on the demand for a JPC in lieu of Rahul Gandhi's apology.

While addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, said, "There could be no middle path. The opposition will not back down from the demand of a JPC in Adani Group. There cannot be a barter on the JPC as Rahul Gandhi's case is a matter of distortion."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor