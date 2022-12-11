RS to discuss energy conservation bill on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Rajya Sabha is, on Monday, slated to take up for consideration and passing The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was introduced in the house by Power Minister R.K. Singh last week.

The RS bulletin states that "the following motion moved by Shri Raj Kumar Singh on the 8th December, 2022: 'That the Bill further to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration'".

The government will also move the The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

"...to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration", the bulletin said.

Apart from this, the reports of Standing Committees on External Affairs and Social justice and empowerment will also be tabled in the house.

