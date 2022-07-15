RSS a threat to the nation, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 15 In wake of the controversy over Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon's statement comparing the RSS with the PFI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that RSS is dangerous for the society and the country, and whatever the police officer had said is completely true.

"The RJD is saying right from the beginning that the RSS is a threat to the country. At present, whatever the poisonous and hatred spread in the society is only due to the RSS. It is in the agenda of RSS," the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

"Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon has rightly described the RSS. The BJP is demanding his termination but I would say that he must be congratulated for his effort to prevent a big incident," he said.

Earlier, his party's national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari also said that the statement of Patna SSP is true about the RSS, and it is spreading hatred in the society.

Following the strong reaction of the BJP, the Patna SSP also clarified that his statement was wrongly interpreted.

However, this did not satisfy the BJP.

BJP OBC Morcha's national General Secretary-cum-Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the SSP has given a ridiculous explanation to defend himself.

"Who is the Patna SSP fooling? After making serious political statements in full conscious mind, he is now behaving like a cunning and vicious fox. He deliberately stoked and gave a different turn to a very serious debate of internal security threat from Pakistan sponsored and Islamist fundamentalist organisations.

"It is unfortunate that now what the Patna SSP is saying in his clarification is even more dangerous. The SSP is saying that whatever he said was told by the PFI activists during interrogation that they run shakhas on the lines of RSS. Is the SSP indirectly giving a character certificate or a clean chit to the PFI in public domain by his statements? Does the SSP not know that lightweight rhetoric should not be made on a serious subject.....?

Other BJP leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Sushil Kumar Modi, Hari Bhushan Thakur and others have demanded termination of Dhillon.

However, JD-U leader and Minister Ashok Chaudhary said: "They (BJP) are demanding the termination of Patna SSP but all demands cannot be met. They should understand under what circumstance and context, he has given a statement on the RSS.

"Every one has the right to react on any incident and they are independent on it."

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said: "Action cannot be taken on the basis of a statement. If he would do any wrongful act in the duty, then the state government would take action against him based on the service code violation and recommend it to the Centre but action on the basis of a statement cannot be justified."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor