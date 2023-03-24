RSS leader calls for 'Uniform Civil Code' to ensure justice for all

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday called for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and said that 'One Nation and One Law' will ensure justice for all.

On the occasion of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a special lecture of Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member, RSS, was orgzed on by the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) on Friday.

Indresh Kumar, in keynote address stated that there is no country in the entire early which is not governed by one Law.

"We will have to set an example by celebrating our diversity and by upholding the idea of 'One Nation, One Law and One people'," he said.

"As Indians, we must recognise that ultimately, at the core of the bond of our unity lies the quintessential sense of Bharat-Bhartiya, Hindustan-Hindust, India-Indian and Indindness. There are different religions in our country and because of myriad opinions there is the possibility of exploitation and injustice. Bharat is the only country where people of different religions live in a peaceful and harmonious way. So the implementation of Universal Civil Code will make this country peaceful," RSS leader Kumar added.

Prof Mazhar Asif underscored the significance of the Uniform Civil Code and various problems that 'One Nation One Law' can remove from our society, especially Muslim communities.

Neelam C Dey in her speech, shed light on the significance of the Uniform Civil Code and explained that most of the laws related to the Christian community are already according to One Law theory.

She also highlighted the fact that this will lead to women's empowerment and development of the society.

Prof. (Dr) Manoj K Sinha in his deliberation praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives and putting forth the idea of 'One earth, one family, one future'. He also highlighted the necessity of 'One Global Law' against the increasing problem of terrorism. He pointed out that the best way to implement the One Civil Code is to convince each and every section of society.

According to him when society demands for a law and it percolates in a better and more effective way. Prof. Sinha observed that a peaceful resolution of any problem is the best way to move forward.

