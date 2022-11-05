RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemns killing of Shiv Sena leader, calls it attack on 'Punjabiyat'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s national executive member and Rashtriya Muslim Manch Chief Indresh Kumar on Saturday termed killing of a Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar on Friday "condemnable and unfortunate" and called it an attack on 'Punjabiyat (Sikhism)'.

A Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

The firing took place near the Gopal Mandir area, one of the busiest places in the city, during an agitation, and the police soon after the incident took place, arrested the accused along with recovery of weapons.

"This is condemnable and unfortunate. India is united, don't divide it in pieces. This attack is on Punjabiyat and India Govt should take proper action," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

The senior RSS leader appealed the government to take action.

Kumar said that atrocities happening on minorities in Pakistan ever since it came into being. Even minorities of Islam are being targeted.

Kumar credited the India government for the strong steps taken to ensure the safety and security of minorities, and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took steps of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 to ensure security for minorities.

"The CAA was meant to safeguard minorities, but unfortunately, some minorities opposed it after becoming victim to politics," he said, adding that those who opposed it proved that they are anti-minorities.

"Anti-Pakistan elements are known for these atrocities on minorities," he said, adding that all should oppose this move of Pakistan and stand with the government against Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor