RSS not Govt's remote control: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said there is no control of the Sangh on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

"They have different executives, different policies, different working methods. Thoughts and culture are of the Sangh and that is effective. The main people are working there (in the government), they belong to the Sangh and will remain so. There is only such relation and nothing like the media says 'Direct Remote Control', no such control," he emphasized.

Bhagwat's remarks came while addressing an event of ex-servicemen in Dharamshala.

He expressed grief and condolences on the demise of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor and observed one-minute silence.

About one thousand ex-servicemen attended the event in Dharamshala on Saturday evening. The RSS chief urged them to know more about Sangh.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said, "Governments were against us. There has always been opposition. The Sangh has been running for 96 years by overcoming all obstacles and since so many volunteers are getting ready so they will not keep quiet or sit idle. Wherever there is a need to work in society, they are always available. The works done by the swayamsevaks prove that they do not just run the Parliament, they take the people of the society with them, they are independent and autonomous."

The RSS chief emphasized that Sangh has been continuously working for the society without any publicity, economic force or government assistance.

Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the DNA of all Indians is the same.

"The DNA of all the people of India from 40,000 years ago is the same as that of the people of today. The ancestors of all of us are one, because of those ancestors our country flourished, our culture continued," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

