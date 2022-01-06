R'sthan govt sitting on 'Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve Project': NTCA member

Jaipur, Jan 6 Member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and MP Rajsamand, Diya Kumari said that even though the NTCA had submitted the Feasibility Assessment Report of Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh wildlife sanctuaries as potential tiger reserves, no action on it has been taken by the Rajasthan government. She was speaking at a recent NTCA meeting in Delhi chaired by Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Diya Kumari said that on 10 November, 2021, the NTCA had sent the Feasibility Assessment Report to the state government for action so that the process of declaring Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh sanctuaries as tiger reserves could start. She asked Rajasthan's Chief Wildlife Warden, Arindam Tomar, who was present at the NTCA meeting to expedite the clearance of the feasibility report.

The meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday in which Diya Kumari urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Minister of State for Environment, Hemaram Choudhary to take the needed action on the feasibility report so that the wildlife sanctuaries can be declared as tiger reserves. This will also give a big boost to tourism and the economy of the region.

She assured the members that she will actively follow up with the state government regarding the clearance of the report. The MP also put forth suggestions on different issues relating to the wildlife sanctuaries in the country.

