Russia expels 2 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Moscow, Dec 21 The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of two employees at the German Embassy in Moscow in a retaliatory move.

The Ministry on Monday summoned German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr and informed him about the decision to declare two employees working at the mission "personae non gratae", reports Xinhua news agency

This move was Russia's "symmetrical response" to Germany's decision to expel two Russian diplomats from Germany on the basis of an "unfair and biased" Berlin high court ruling where Russian citizen V.A. Sokolov was convicted of murdering Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

Besides, the Ministry said it strongly rejected the unfounded accusations claiming "Russia's state structures" were involved in the crime.

It added that it would respond proportionately to any future confrontational activity from Berlin.

