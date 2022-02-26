Russia has stood by us in our adversities, but if a friend commits a mistake, we've to correct them: Manish Tewari
By ANI | Published: February 26, 2022 01:37 PM2022-02-26T13:37:14+5:302022-02-26T13:45:13+5:30
Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Russia stood by India during times of adversities but "when a friend commits a mistake it needs to be corrected".
Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Russia stood by India during times of adversities but "when a friend commits a mistake it needs to be corrected".
Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "Russia has stood by us in our adversities, but if a friend commits a mistake, we've to correct them. It presents the world with a new iron curtain with nations on one side advocating democracy and others supporting the totalitarian way. India has to pick its side."
He further said, "India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) policy has been gradually ended since 1991, and today if India thinks of treading back to the same policy, it will be a mistake."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app