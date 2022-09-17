Russia offered to provide wheat to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Islamabad, Sep 17 Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that besides gas, Russia has also offered to provide wheat to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic floods and keeping in view the possibility of food shortage that may occur in the aftermath of the deluge, media reports said.

"Russia has said that it can provide us wheat because in the coming days we may have shortages", he revealed at a press conference in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

The minister's statement came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation returned from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

During his two-day visit, Sharif held meetings with several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In one such meeting on Thursday, Putin had said that pipeline gas supply to Pakistan is possible, revealing that the necessary infrastructures are already in place.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to expand and strengthen cooperation between their countries across all areas of mutual benefit, including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence and security, Dawn reported.

Asif confirmed the development during the presser on Saturday.

"They have said that they can give us gas. Russia said that it has gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place," he elaborated.

The minister said that Putin also appreciated Pakistan's position on the Russia-Ukraine war in the United Nations (UN) and internationally.

Talking about the meeting with the Chinese President, he said that Xi expressed his wish to resume the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with the "same efficiency and passion".

"To Pakistan, he said that 'we are all-weather friends' and offered to help the country in every situation," Asif said.

