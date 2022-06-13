Russian navy to receive 46 ships in 2022

Published: June 13, 2022

Moscow, June 13 The Russian Navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said.

The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet, Yevmenov added on Sunday at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's desire for the Russian Navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

