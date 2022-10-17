Sachin Pilot calls Congress president polls "democratic and transparent"

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the party has set an example for the country by conducting open, democratic and transparent elections.

"The party proved that there is always free and fair election for the position of party president. Congress party has set an example for the country by conducting open, democratic and transparent elections," Pilot said.

Talking about the new President of the party after the election, Pilot said that whoever wins the presidential election will get full support from all the party members.

Voting for the party's presidential polls commenced at 10 am today and culminated at 4 pm. Results will be declared on October 19. The fate of the Congress party will be decided by over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who comprise the electoral college for electing the party chief.

It is not the first time that a non-Gandhi leader is contesting for the party presidency post-Independence, Jitendra Prasad contested for the post of the president about 22 years ago against Sonia Gandhi in which she emerged as a winner holding the mantle of the party for 20 years.

Sonia Gandhi is the party's longest-serving president, having held the office for over 20 years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019.

This time no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of President.This is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that polls are being conducted to elect the national president of the party. In the 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi became the president unopposed.

Commenting on a question that the party will get a non-Gandhi president after 24 years, Pilot said, "There is always an election, even Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi contested for the same."

Speaking on the Rajasthan assembly elections, Pilot said that the party is contemplating how the Congress party should form the government again in Rajasthan.

"In the last 30 years, whenever the Congress comes to the government in Rajasthan, it is unable to win the elections again and loses badly. We will do whatever we have to do to win the election and will work hard together," Pilot said.

Speaking on the next CM face for the Rajasthan election, he said that the party will take the decision when the right time comes.

"There is the election in Rajasthan after 12 months and we will win," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor