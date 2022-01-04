Saffron Scarf vs Hijab Row: College management to hold parents' meeting in K'taka

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) Jan 4 The management of Balagadi First Grade College in Koppa taluk of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka has decided to hold a meeting with the parents in connection with a row over some students wearing hijab along with uniform.

The announcement was made after the students staged a protest in the college premises on Tuesday.

In retaliation to some students wearing hijab, another group of students have now started wearing saffron scarves and shawls to the college, triggering a row. The college had made national headlines three years ago for the same reason.

Some even boycotted classes for allowing some students to wear hijab. The students have claimed that uniform norms are being violated by some students who wear hijabs along with uniform. If they are allowed to wear hijabs, they must also be allowed to sport saffron scarf and shawls, they said.

The protesting students have been assured that the college management would conduct a meeting of parents on January 10 in connection with the issue. No outside forces, leaders or any organisation representatives will be allowed in the meeting.

The students have also been told that holiday will be declared on January 10 for the meeting and if the parents do not agree to the uniform norms, the students could come to college clad in dresses of their choice.

Three years ago, when the same issue turned into a controversy, a parents' meeting was held, in which a decision was taken hijabs, saffron shawls and scarfs should not be worn to the college.

But since last two months, some girl students have been coming to the college wearing hijabs.

The students also raised slogans against the college authorities for not allowing them to wear saffron shawls and scarves. Chikmagalur district is a stronghold of the BJP. The party's national general secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi hails from this district.

