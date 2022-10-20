Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur

By IANS | Published: October 20, 2022 10:51 PM 2022-10-20T22:51:03+5:30 2022-10-20T23:00:07+5:30

Guwahati, Oct 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata ...

Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur | Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur

Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur

Next

Guwahati, Oct 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to initiate a detailed investigation into the death of a student from Assam in IIT Kharagpur.

On October 14, Faizan Ahmed, who was studying mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room. Ahmed was a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam.

His parents have alleged a conspiracy behind Ahmed's death and have filed a complaint at the Kharagpur police station. They have also requested the Superintendent of Police, Medinipur district, for a detailed investigation into the incident.

Sarma in his letter urged Banarjee to intervene in the matter and "carry out a thorough probe to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely demise has caused a deep sense of grief across the state".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Faizan ahmed Faizan ahmed Assam Mamata Banerjee Mamata banerjee-led trinamool congress Mamata banerjee-led west bengal Assam tourism and bodoland tourism Mamata mamata banerjee Ima assam Assam ima United front for the liberation of asom Assam mizoram