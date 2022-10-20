Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur
Guwahati, Oct 20 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to initiate a detailed investigation into the death of a student from Assam in IIT Kharagpur.
On October 14, Faizan Ahmed, who was studying mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room. Ahmed was a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam.
His parents have alleged a conspiracy behind Ahmed's death and have filed a complaint at the Kharagpur police station. They have also requested the Superintendent of Police, Medinipur district, for a detailed investigation into the incident.
Sarma in his letter urged Banarjee to intervene in the matter and "carry out a thorough probe to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely demise has caused a deep sense of grief across the state".
