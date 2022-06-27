Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended by two weeks

New Delhi, June 27 A special CBI court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case, by 14 days,

Earlier on Monday, the court had refused the extension of Jain's judicial custody as neither the minister nor his lawyers were present in the court.

Jain, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31, was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital after he complained of reduced oxygen levels last week.

As the probe agency apprised the circumstances at the CBI court at Rouse Avenue and argued for the extension of Jain's custody citing the probe is ongoing, the court directed the ED to present him before the court through video conferencing.

After the submissions, the vacation judge Neelofar Abida Parveen extended the custody of the accused by two weeks and directed the probe agency to present him before the court on July 11.

Prior to his hospitalisation, the court had on June 18 rejected Jain's bail application. On June 9, he was also rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing.

On June 18, while dismissing the bail plea of Jain, a special court observed that no medical documents have been produced to show his medical history and only on the ground that the accused suffers from sleep apnea, he cannot be enlarged on bail.

His lawyer submitted that he was suffering from sleep apnea, a medical condition that was quite grave and could even cause the sudden death of a patient if the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine was cut off in the absence of an attendant.

In case, the patient removed the machine or there was a power failure and it needed power back-up which was not there in the jail, he argued saying Jain had suffered severe pneumonia during Covid and had just managed to survive.

Even at the time of remand, on request made in that regard, directions were given to make arrangements for the said condition of the accused to provide a CPAP machine, the counsel pointed out.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

The ED had on June 6 conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. The recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor