Saudi Arabia names first ambassador to Palestine

Ramallah, Aug 13 Saudi Arabia has named Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi the kingdom's first ambassador to Palestine, the media reported.

During their meeting at the Embassy of Palestine in Jordan, Majdi al-Khalidi, Palestinian presidential adviser for diplomatic affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Al-Sudairi as a non-resident ambassador to Palestine, it reported on Saturday.

The report added that Al-Sudairi will also serve as consul general in Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Khalidi said the move "is an important step that will contribute to further strengthening the strong brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples".

The appointment comes amid media reports that the Biden administration is seeking a normalisation agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

--IANS

