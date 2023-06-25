Saurabh Bharadwaj invokes "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" to reach out to Congress amid tussle over Centre's Ordinance

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Sourabh Bharadwaj on Sunday invoked "Mohabbat ki Dukan" to reach out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing tussle between the two opposition parties over the Centres Ordinance seeking to diminish Arvind Kejriwal governments powers.

"I always see that Rahul Gandhi talks about love and says that Bharatiya Janata Party spreads hate. So if Rahul Gandhi is running 'Mohabbat ki Dukan', then whosoever reaches out to him, can get that love," he said.

His remarks came after AAP and Congress locked horns over the Ordinance issue during the Opposition party meeting in Patna, days after Kejriwal asked the grand old party to clear their stand on the issue.

"When he (Rahul) said that his party spreads love, then he has to show this also," Bharadwaj, the AAP leader said, referring to the Ordinance issue, without mentioning it.

"Rahul Gandhi's Congress party is not in power at the Centre. So there should be no question of ego. But he may turn egoistic, once the grand old party returns to power in the next Lok Sabha election," the APP leader said, hinting at Congress's reluctance to declare their support against the Ordinance.

AAP is counting on the Congress' support which has the highest number of MPs, 31, in the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have the majority.

CM Kejriwal has met various opposition leaders to seek their support when the ordinance will be brought into the Parliament during the monsoon season.

"So he (Rahul) needs to be balanced and show that he is spreading love," he said.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case on the control of services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor