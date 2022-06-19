SCR cancels six trains due to Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad, June 19 Violence at Secunderabad railway station here during the protest against Agnipath scheme continued to impact train services for the third day on Sunday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced cancellation of six trains and rescheduled two trains. The cancelled trains are KSR Bengaluru-Danapur, Danapur-KSR Bengaluru, SVMT Bengaluru-Patna, Danapur-Secunderabad, Gaya-Chennai Central and Rexaul-Hyderabad.

Chennai Central-H. Nizamuddin and Ernakulam-Patna have been rescheduled. Shalimar-Hyderabad, which was earlier cancelled, has now been restored, the SCR said.

The station had witnessed large-scale violence during the protest against the Central government's army recruitment scheme Agnipath on Friday. The protesters set afire or damaged several train coaches and locomotives, vandalised the station and torched goods.

One person was killed and some others were injured when railway police opened fire to control the situation.

Due to agitation over East Coast Railway, two trains are partially cancelled. Secunderabad-Danapur partially cancelled between Pt. DD Upadhyaya and Danapur. Danapur-Secunderabad partially cancelled between Danapur and Pt. DD. Upadhyaya.

Meanwhile, due to the flood situation in Assam, railways have cancelled or partially cancelled some trains. Due to breaches between Jamunamukh-Jugijan section of Lumding Division of North Frontier Railway, KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukia train has been cancelled.

New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru has been partially cancelled between Harsinga-KSR Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor